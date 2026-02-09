Prime Minister Mercelina applauds Caribbean culture Superbowl stage | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Dr. Luc Mercelina has extended congratulations to the Caribbean community following its cultural presence during the Super Bowl halftime show, pointing to the global reach of Caribbean and Latin music and the significance of seeing the St. Maarten flag displayed before one of the world’s largest television audiences.

Reflecting on the moment, the Prime Minister said the halftime show went beyond entertainment.

“Beyond the excitement of the Super Bowl, the halftime performance represented far more than music. It was a celebration of culture, American, Latin, and Caribbean, demonstrating how art and identity can connect people across borders,” Mercelina said.

He noted that the appearance of the St. Maarten flag carried strong national meaning and resonated with citizens at home and abroad.

“It would be remiss not to acknowledge the display of our flag. It was a moment of genuine pride. Seeing St. Maarten represented in such a historic and widely viewed setting affirms that even small nations have a meaningful place on the global stage,” he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the unifying role of music and culture, noting that Aruba and Curaçao, along with Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius, were also represented, reflecting the diversity and shared cultural richness of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

“Music transcends boundaries. Regardless of who you are, who you love, or what you believe, music has the power to bring people together. That is the spirit of the Caribbean, vibrant, resilient, and inclusive,” Mercelina said.

In closing, he offered a message to Caribbean people everywhere.

“Let this moment remind us to be unapologetically who we are. Our cultures, our voices, and our stories matter. When we embrace them with confidence, we inspire the world.”

The Prime Minister encouraged Caribbean artists and communities to continue showcasing the region’s cultural heritage on international platforms, strengthening pride and visibility for generations to com

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/prime-minister-mercelina-applauds-caribbean-culture-superbowl-stage