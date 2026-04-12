Repairs to school gyms and community sports facilities to begin under Trust Fund’s ERP1 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Repairs to seven school gyms and five community sports facilities across St. Maarten are set to begin following the signing of the first of four contracts under the Emergency Recovery Project 1 (ERP1) on April 7.

The National Recovery Program Bureau, NRPB, is working closely with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, MECYS, to advance the project’s final component, a USD 13 million investment aimed at improving spaces used by students, athletes, and the wider community.

Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Melissa Gumbs said the start of the works represents an important step in restoring vital infrastructure that supports both education and community life.

“For too long, many of these facilities have remained in a state of disrepair, limiting opportunities for our students and athletes,” Gumbs said. “While we acknowledge the delays that have impacted progress, our focus remains firmly on delivery, accountability, and ensuring that these investments result in safe, functional, and sustainable spaces for the people of St. Maarten. This is not simply about repairs, it is about restoring confidence in our systems and ensuring that our communities have access to the facilities they deserve.”

On behalf of the NRPB, Director Claret Connor signed the contract for the works with Windward Roads, a St. Maarten-based contractor with experience delivering civil and infrastructure projects across St. Maarten, Saba, Statia, and Anguilla.

Connor said this phase of the project reflects St. Maarten’s continued recovery and its commitment to long-term resilience. He also acknowledged that earlier delays were linked to a previous contractor and said project teams had worked diligently to move the works to this stage.

Under the first contract, work will begin at Helmich Snijders School, MAC Browlia F. Maillard Campus, Sister Regina Primary School, Seventh-day Adventist School, St. Maarten Academy, St. Maarten Academy PSVE, and Sister Magda Primary School.

The contract also covers the Cay Bay, Cole Bay, Simpson Bay, and South Reward sports facilities, along with the Rupert I. Maynard Community Center.

Mobilization is expected to begin within one month of the contract signing, with the final facility under this package projected to be completed within eight to ten months.

All works on the school gyms and community sports facilities will be carried out in accordance with the project’s Environmental and Social Management Framework, ESMF, which outlines how environmental and social risks must be managed. Contractors will be required to submit and follow site-specific plans before works begin. These plans will address traffic management, waste handling, worker safety, and measures to protect nearby communities. Construction areas, particularly those near schools, will be securely fenced and managed to maintain safety throughout the process.

Three additional contracts for the repair and rehabilitation of school gyms and sports facilities are expected to be signed in the coming weeks. These works will include the full rehabilitation of the Sundial School Gym, upgrades to the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex, and repairs to the John Larmonie Center, Jose Lake Ball Park, L.B. Scott Auditorium, Melford Hazel Sports Facility, and the Philipsburg Cultural Center.

ERP1 forms part of St. Maarten’s broader recovery efforts following Hurricane Irma. Since its establishment in 2018, the project has supported repairs to 19 schools, assisted vulnerable households through a home repair program, and delivered upgrades to public buildings.

The project has also strengthened the country’s emergency response capacity through the delivery of a new fleet of vehicles to the Fire Department and Ambulance Department, the underground installation of GEBE electricity lines and water pipes to improve reliability during storms, the introduction of new automated weather systems to enhance forecasting, and the rollout of a national cell broadcasting system that allows the Office of Disaster Management to send emergency alerts directly to mobile phones across the country.

ERP1 is being implemented by the NRPB on behalf of the Government of St. Maarten. It is funded through the St. Maarten Trust Fund, which is financed by the Government of the Netherlands and administered by the World Bank.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/repairs-to-school-gyms-and-community-sports-facilities-to-begin-under-trust-funds-erp1