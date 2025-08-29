Rotary Club of St. Maarten welcomes Dr. Rolinda Carter as newest member | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Rotary Club of St. Maarten is proud to announce the induction of Dr. Rolinda Carter as its newest member, further strengthening the Club’s commitment to service, leadership, and community engagement.

Dr. Carter brings with her a wealth of experience in science, education, and community leadership. She holds a PhD in Pathology and Laboratory Medicine from the University of British Columbia. She has served in senior leadership roles, including Dean of Academic Affairs at the University of St. Maarten and Quality Manager at the Healthcare Laboratory of St. Maarten, where she successfully guided the laboratory to ISO 15189 accreditation.

In addition to her professional expertise, Dr. Carter is deeply dedicated to community service. She currently serves as President of the St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation, a Supervisory Board Member of Saba Bank Resources N.V., and has been a key organizer of several major conferences and symposiums focused on health, education, and social development. Her leadership extends beyond academia and healthcare, with years of service in youth mentorship, women’s empowerment, and inter-island collaboration.

Dr. Carter is also a published researcher, an accomplished speaker, and a recipient of numerous awards, including the 2023 International Women’s Day Award for Innovation and Technology. She is passionate about fostering continuous education and service-driven initiatives.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Carter to the Rotary Club of St. Maarten,” said Rotary Club President Adelena Chandler, “Her remarkable professional achievements and dedication to service align perfectly with Rotary’s mission of ‘Service Above Self.’ We are confident she will bring invaluable insight and energy to our projects and initiatives.”

With Dr. Carter’s induction, the Club looks forward to expanding its impact on St. Maarten and beyond.

𝘊𝘢𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 from left: 𝘙𝘰𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘊𝘭𝘶𝘣 𝘗𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘈𝘥𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘢 𝘊𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘭𝘦𝘳 (𝘭𝘦𝘧𝘵) 𝘋𝘳. 𝘙𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘢 𝘊𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘙𝘰𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘮𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳 𝘑𝘦𝘧𝘧𝘳𝘦𝘺 "𝘋𝘳. 𝘚𝘰𝘤" 𝘚𝘰𝘤𝘩𝘳𝘪𝘯.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/rotary-club-of-st-maarten-welcomes-dr-rolinda-carter-as-newest-member