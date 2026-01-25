SAM Puts responsibility Into action with donation of motorised wheelchairs | The Peoples Tribune

CAY HILL–The Soualiga Action Movement (SAM) and its leader, MP Franklin Meyers, through the company Karis N.V., donated five powered/motorised wheelchairs to persons with disabilities during the party’s first congress on Sunday, January 25, 2026. In keeping with the party’s name of taking action, Meyers said the donation reflects a belief in serving the community and stepping up when “we see a problem.”

“We see issues every day, people with challenges, and we tend to dismiss them as their problem, not ours,” Meyers said. “But our mission as a party is to see a problem and solve the problem.”

The recipients of the powered units were Martin Hodge, Lenny Bell, Junior Bartlette, Hyacinth Mathew, and Ramon Gumbs, whose sister accepted on his behalf. Gumbs is often seen navigating the roads while pushing his wheelchair backward in the street. A video of Meyers presenting Hodge with his power wheelchair was shown to those in attendance, as Hodge recently left the island.

Meyers said it is the duty of SAM and its membership to be solid citizens and do what they can to ease the burdens of others. He said it warmed his heart to assist the recipients in a way that can improve their quality of life. Meyers also told the gathering that there is a difference between governing and governing with compassion. “This is our duty. We see, we feel, and we care,” he said.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/sam-puts-responsibility-into-action-with-donation-of-motorised-wheelchairs