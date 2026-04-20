SCDF announces Chery Himla as official vehicle of Carnival’s 55th Anniversary | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) has announced the Chery Himla as the official vehicle of the 55th anniversary of St. Maarten Carnival. This milestone partnership marks the beginning of a new annual tradition and signals a strengthened collaboration between SCDF and its longstanding corporate partner, Motorworld.

As Carnival celebrates its 55th year, this partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, culture, and community engagement.

SCDF President Edwardo Radjouki shares that “the 55th anniversary has put us in a better position to make carnival as bright and as beautiful as possible. Carnival is not only a celebration of our culture, but also an opportunity to build meaningful partnerships that benefit our community. We are thrilled to welcome the Chery Himla as the official vehicle of this landmark edition and to continue working closely with Motorworld in bringing new experiences to Carnival."

The introduction of the Chery Himla to the market through this collaboration adds a new element to the festivities, blending automotive excellence with one of the island’s most vibrant cultural celebrations.

The Chery Himla features a spacious interior, intelligent safety systems, and a powerful yet efficient engine. Its debut during Carnival positions it as a vehicle that embodies both celebration and forward-thinking progress.

Chairman of Motorworld Group, Tariq Amjad, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership:"We are honored to deepen our relationship with the SCDF through this exciting initiative. The Chery Himla is our newest exciting pickup option at Motorworld, and there is no better stage for its introduction than the 55th anniversary of St. Maarten Carnival. We look forward to making this collaboration an enduring tradition that grows stronger each year."

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the Chery Himla up close at the official vehicle display located within the Carnival Village throughout the Carnival season, beautifully wrapped to fit the season.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/scdf-announces-chery-himla-as-official-vehicle-of-carnivals-55th-anniversary