SMSPA: “Tourism is built on human connections, not just planes and ships” | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The St. Maarten Small Properties Association (SMSPA) proudly celebrates World Tourism Day and Caribbean Tourism Day on September 27 2025, guided by the global theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation” and the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s call “Caribbean Resilience: Crafting Tomorrow’s Tourism.” At a time when headlines speak of tourism booms, numbers, and arrivals, SMSPA reminds the region and the world: tourism is not measured by planes and ships alone, but by how deeply it sustains local people, families, and communities.

In this moment of reflection, SMSPA calls on all who live off tourism — from ministers and policymakers to private stakeholders and international partners — to remember that without respect for human connections, the very pillars of our tourism are weakened.

“Economically, our strongest pillars are stay over tourism, loyal repeat guests, consistent year round occupancy and the fact that every dollar spent stays with us in St.Maarten- circulating through families, employees, and local businesses. After every disaster, it is people who stand first, not machines. If human resilience is ignored, transformation will ring hollow.” stated Ms.Nzinga Lake, President of SMSPA.

“We are the original Airbnb,” long before digital platforms and algorithms, St. Martin’s families built hospitality from the ground up. Taxi drivers greeted visitors, grandmothers prepared meals, and homes became guesthouses. From those beginnings, bonds were forged that turned visitors into family that legacy deserves recognition and respect” said Ms. Lake.

Figures from SMSPA members reveal the measurable impact of small properties: together, they report an average occupancy of just over 70% for January through September 2025, with more than 23% of guests being repeat visitors. These numbers prove that small properties deliver consistent year-round performance and guest loyalty, forming a vital pillar of St. Maarten’s tourism.

In the media these past weeks, AI has dominated the tourism and political conversations. Our members have welcome it and have invested in the very platforms that drive today’s industry from reservation systems and booking engines to marketing tools and digital operations because we know technology has its place. If all else fails – when systems crash, when disasters strike, when guests need comfort and reassurance – we must remind the region and the world: if we do not honor human connections, we risk weakening the very pillar of our tourism. After every storm or disaster, it is people – not platforms- who stands first said Ms. Lake.

While foreign investment and large infrastructure projects are often in the spotlight, SMSPA warns against sidelining local ownership. “Yes, we welcome innovation and growth, but not at the expense of the people who built this industry with their bare hands. Tourism cannot erase its roots—it must lift up its roots,” Lake affirmed.

“Our resilience is written in the legacies we leave, the guests we welcome back, and the bonds we forge that last generations” concluded Ms.Nzinga Lake, President of SMSPA. True sustainable transformation, and the crafting of tomorrow’s tourism, begins and ends with people”.

The association and its members also extended a special note of gratitude to Caribbean visitors: “Through hurricanes, through recovery, through major events, our Caribbean brothers and sisters did not turn away. They waited patiently, they booked with us, and they reminded us that we are not alone. For that loyalty, we are forever grateful”.

As our island moves forward, the St.Maarten Small Properties Association reaffirms its role as the soul of the island’s tourism. The association and its members would like to also congratulate all in the tourism sector for their resilience and contribution to our shared success.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/smspa-tourism-is-built-on-human-connections-not-just-planes-and-ships