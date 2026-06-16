SSSD to Host Free Workshop on U.S. Student Visas and Canadian Study Permits | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport will host a free workshop titled “Applying for a U.S. Student Visa or Canadian Study Permit” on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at the University of St. Martin from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The annual workshop is designed for students who plan to pursue tertiary education in the United States or Canada during the upcoming school year, whether they are scheduled to begin in August, September or January. It is also open to students in their final year of secondary school who are considering studying in either country.

Parents are also welcome to attend with their child, based on seat availability.

According to SSSD officials, many students feel overwhelmed when applying for a student visa or study permit and may find it difficult to navigate the requirements and changes related to studying in the United States and Canada. The workshop is intended to help students better understand the process before leaving St. Maarten.

“The recent developments in both the U.S. and Canada, as it relates to international students, dictate that all immigration documents are properly completed and procedures followed,” SSSD officials stated.

Officials stressed that students should follow the correct steps in the application process, as mistakes or incomplete documentation can cause delays or result in an application being turned down.

During the workshop, students will receive information on the steps required to apply for a U.S. student visa or a Canadian study permit. The session will also cover the documents needed and the fees that must be paid.

SSSD noted that students may still attend even if they have not yet received their I-20 from a U.S. school or their Letter of Acceptance from a Canadian institution.

“Even if you have not received your I-20 (U.S. schools) or Letter of Acceptance (LOA) (Canada) and you are scheduled to start school later this year, you can still attend this workshop,” SSSD officials stated.

Persons interested in attending are encouraged to reserve a seat by contacting SSSD at 543-1235 or by emailing studentsupportservices@sintmaartengov.org. Interested persons can also visit the SSSD Facebook page and scan the QR code on the flyer to register.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own writing materials and to arrive on time.

The Student Support Services Division is located upstairs of Gatspy’s store, across from the Police Station and next to Windward Islands Bank in Philipsburg.

SSSD provides a wide range of services to students, including psychological services, counseling, speech language pathology, social work services, educational diagnostic services, career services, parental workshops and parent support groups.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/sssd-to-host-free-workshop-on-u-s-student-visas-and-canadian-study-permits