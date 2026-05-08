St. Maarten & St. Martin strengthen cruise trade visibility at CLIA Cruise Conference 360 | The Peoples Tribune

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida–The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) and the St. Martin Tourism Office (STO) jointly promoted the island to more than 5,000 cruise industry professionals during the 20th Annual CLIA Cruise Conference 360, held April 21 to 26, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The conference brought together travel advisors, cruise executives, destination representatives, and other industry stakeholders from around the world for business development, professional training, destination promotion, and strategic networking.

The St. Maarten and St. Martin delegation presented the destination under the theme “St. Maarten & St. Martin: Two Nations, One Unforgettable Experience.” The presentation drew more than 100 travel advisors and industry stakeholders, primarily from the United States, St. Maarten’s largest source market.

Led by Jacqueline Louis, CEO of IMBRACE, the session highlighted the island’s history, culture, landscapes, tourism products, trade opportunities, activities, entertainment, and culinary offerings. The presentation also positioned the destination across several travel segments, including leisure travelers, families, groups, adventure seekers, and the MICE sector.

Cultural performances by Funtopia SXM were included as part of the presentation, adding a local cultural element to the destination showcase. Attendees responded positively to the format, storytelling, and destination positioning, with feedback indicating increased confidence in promoting St. Maarten and St. Martin as both a cruise and stay-over destination.

In addition to the destination presentation, the delegation participated in the conference tradeshow over three days, engaging directly with industry professionals through one-on-one consultations, visual displays, and targeted promotions.

“Participating in CLIA Cruise Conference 360 provides an invaluable platform to engage directly with the global travel trade and strengthen our relationships with key industry partners,” said Cherinah Franken, Head of Product Development at STB. “The strong response to our presence underscores the impact of authentic storytelling and reinforces St. Maarten’s position as a leading Caribbean destination. We remain focused on creating meaningful connections that drive both cruise and stay-over growth.”

Also in attendance were regional stakeholders including the Anguilla Tourist Board, represented by its Director, Jameel Rochester, and Accessible Ventures St. Maarten, represented by Port Manager Laura Louis-Leblanc. Their participation followed recent industry engagements and discussions about the value of platforms such as Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) events in strengthening destination visibility and trade relations.

Both entities attended to gain firsthand insight into the conference and explore opportunities for future involvement, including the potential for broader regional alignment and collaborative positioning within the cruise and travel trade landscape.

Cruise Conference 360 is organized annually by CLIA and is regarded as one of the cruise industry’s key events for connecting destinations, cruise partners, and travel advisors. The organization plays a central role in supporting travel advisors and promoting the value of the global cruise industry.

As competition within regional cruise tourism continues to increase, the joint participation of St. Maarten and St. Martin at CLIA Cruise Conference 360 formed part of continued efforts to strengthen market presence, expand international visibility, and support both cruise and stay-over visitor growth.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-st-martin-strengthen-cruise-trade-visibility-at-clia-cruise-conference-360