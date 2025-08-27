Telem Responds to union: “We Are Moving Confidently Into the Future | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–“Telem is not standing still. We are moving confidently into the future with a long-term vision of resilience, innovation, and service excellence.”

That was the message from the Telem Group as it addressed recent concerns by the union about competition from Starlink and the future of telecommunications on St. Maarten. Telem underscored its position as the island’s only locally owned provider, with investments and services that go beyond connectivity to include local jobs, infrastructure, and national resilience.

According to St. Maarten Communications Union (SMCU), TELEM is seeking a government cash injection to stabilize the struggling national telecom provider amid mounting competition and years of financial mismanagement.

The SMCU warned that TELEM’s fragile financial position is worsening just as the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT) has approved a five-year license for Starlink SXM B.V. The May 6 concession allows the foreign operator to provide broadband across terrestrial, maritime, and aviation zones in Sint Maarten.

Telem emphasized that its transformation is not a reaction to Starlink’s concession but part of a long-term modernization strategy. In April 2025, before Starlink’s entry, Telem rolled out new ultra-fast fiber packages across the island. Its top consumer package now delivers 250 Mbps download and 100 Mbps upload speeds, surpassing Starlink’s upload capacity and putting Sint Maarten on par with international markets. Prices remain unchanged, starting at just $55 per month.

On the mobile front, Telem reached another milestone in June 2025 with the deployment of a brand-new mobile core, laying the foundation for 5G technology. Island-wide 5G coverage is expected by the first quarter of 2026, which will position Sint Maarten among the most advanced telecommunications hubs in the Caribbean.

Unlike many regional operators, Telem has modernized without taking on new loans. The company has achieved progress through cost reductions, efficiency improvements, and strategic partnerships. This disciplined approach, Telem said, is designed to secure long-term sustainability while protecting employees and consumers.

Telem highlighted its deep roots in Sint Maarten. As a local provider, its employees are part of the community and its revenues stay within the island’s economy. The company pointed to its role in the Government Wide Area Network (GWAN) fiber project as proof of its responsibility in safeguarding national infrastructure.

“Global companies may offer connectivity, but they do not create jobs, invest in local systems, or build resilience for Sint Maarten. Telem does,” the statement said.

Telem outlined its priorities for the coming months: completing the island-wide broadband rollout, delivering 5G coverage, strengthening reliability, improving customer service, and protecting local jobs while keeping prices affordable and stable.

The company acknowledged the challenges of the past but stressed that fear of change should not overshadow progress. “Telem is not just surviving; we are transforming. Our strategy is ambitious, sustainable, and rooted in serving the people of Sint Maarten.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/telem-responds-to-union-we-are-moving-confidently-into-the-future