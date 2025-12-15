U.S. Travel Association warns proposed ESTA requirements could drive visitors away from U.S. | The Peoples Tribune

WASHINGTON–The U.S. Travel Association has issued a warning that a proposed change to U.S. entry requirements could significantly affect international travel and business activity to the United States, with far-reaching implications for tourism, trade, and economic engagement.

The concern follows a proposal by the Trump Administration to modify the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) application. Under the proposal, foreign travelers, including those from Visa Waiver Program countries, would be required to submit up to five years of social media history as part of the authorization process. The proposal could also extend to travelers who currently require visitor visas.

In a statement, the U.S. Travel Association expressed alarm over the lack of clarity surrounding the proposed measures and their potential consequences.

“We are deeply concerned by the recent announcement by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that it may seek social media history from Visa Waiver Program travelers to the United States. And without more detail from CBP, there are legitimate questions from travelers about what information they might need to provide, and from security experts as to whether this policy would meaningfully increase America’s security. One thing that isn’t in question: this policy could have a chilling effect on travel to the United States.”

The Association emphasized that Visa Waiver Program travelers play a critical role in the U.S. economy.

“Visa Waiver Program travelers come here to do deals with American businesses, buy American products and experience the beauty of our great nation. If we get this policy wrong, millions of travelers could take their business and the billions of dollars they spend elsewhere, only making America weaker…”

Beyond social media disclosures, the proposal could expand to require highly sensitive personal data. According to the outlined changes, travelers may be asked to provide family members’ personal information, biometric identifiers, and potentially even DNA as part of the vetting process.

The U.S. Travel Association cautioned that such requirements could discourage international visitors who view personal beliefs, online expression, biometric data, or genetic information as unrelated to legitimate travel purposes. If enacted, the organization warned, the policy could drive travelers toward alternative destinations perceived as more welcoming, resulting in a measurable decline in international arrivals and economic activity tied to travel and tourism.

The Association has called for greater transparency, careful consideration of economic impacts, and a balanced approach that safeguards national security without undermining the United States’ position as a leading global destination for travel and business.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/u-s-travel-association-warns-proposed-esta-requirements-could-drive-visitors-away-from-u-s