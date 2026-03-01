USM, NIPA join forces to bridge vocational and academic education | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The University of St. Martin (USM) and the National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) officially presented their newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) last Friday, marking a significant step in strengthening academic and vocational pathways in St. Maarten and the Windward Islands.

The agreement, signed on February 4, 2026, establishes a framework for deeper collaboration between the two institutions, with a focus on expanding access to higher and professional education, strengthening foundation year programs, and supporting workforce development in St. Maarten, Saba, and St. Eustatius.

NIPA Director Damali Bryson described the moment as an important milestone for education in the region, noting that the partnership reflects a shared commitment to better connect vocational and academic systems in ways that directly benefit students, professionals, and the wider community.

“For too long, vocational and academic education have operated on parallel tracks, each valuable, but too often disconnected,” Bryson said. “This collaboration is strategic, timely, and necessary. The demands of the 21st century require integration, flexibility, and innovation, and that means building stronger bridges between skills training and academic advancement.”

Bryson said the partnership is intended to go beyond symbolism and deliver practical, long-term benefits by improving career mobility, supporting workforce development, and making lifelong learning more accessible. She emphasized that education must remain at the center of national development, not only to prepare young people for jobs, but also to strengthen the community, create pathways for advancement, and support entrepreneurship.

A key driver behind the agreement, she explained, was the institutions’ joint participation in the Strategic Education Alliance (SEA) in Curaçao, a Kingdom-wide collaboration involving the four Ministries of Education, tertiary and higher education institutions, and vocational schools across the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom. Through that process, both institutions identified the need for a more targeted response to the specific challenges facing the English-speaking Windward Islands.

As a first concrete outcome of the partnership, USM and NIPA will collaborate on the development of the Caribbean Academic Foundation Year (CAFY) and the Caribbean Vocational Foundation Year for students in St. Maarten, Saba, and St. Eustatius. These programs are envisioned as structured preparatory pathways designed to better equip students for the demands of tertiary and professional education.

According to Bryson, the foundation year initiatives will focus on academic readiness, professional development, critical thinking, and practical skills, while helping institutions identify and address existing gaps in secondary education. Areas such as language proficiency, research skills, digital literacy, and professional competencies are expected to receive particular attention as part of the effort to strengthen student transition into higher and vocational studies.

USM President Dr. Antonio Carmona Baez said the agreement is rooted in national development priorities and reflects a shared understanding that education must be aligned with the country’s present and future workforce needs.

“These are not abstract fields of study. These are critical sectors for national development,” Carmona Baez said. “Vocational certification already equips professionals with the skills and competence our country needs. By aligning vocational training with academic progression, we are creating clear pathways for those who want to continue into degree programs, specialization, and leadership.”

He added that the partnership is also designed to support students who continue their studies abroad, whether in the European Netherlands, North America, or elsewhere in the Caribbean. By aligning credits, competencies, and academic preparation more closely with international expectations, the institutions aim to ensure smoother transitions and greater mobility for students, while maintaining strong ties to home.

Carmona Baez also highlighted the importance of building pathways into emerging and underdeveloped sectors, particularly the creative industries, which he described as central to the future economy. Fields such as fashion, technical editing, and digital content production, he said, are becoming increasingly important in a global market shaped by rapid digitization and innovation.

“These sectors speak directly to the talents and passions of our youth,” he said. “They also provide opportunities for Caribbean identity, creativity, and storytelling to thrive on regional and global stages. By creating structured educational pathways in these areas, we position St. Maarten and our sister islands not only as consumers of content, but as creators and exporters as well.”

Beyond program development, both leaders stressed that the collaboration is also intended to inform education policy in St. Maarten and the neighboring islands. As institutions serving the English-speaking part of the Dutch Kingdom, USM and NIPA said they are uniquely positioned to contribute research, practical insight, and institutional experience to local and Kingdom-level policy discussions.

The institutions also underscored the importance of engaging a broad range of stakeholders in shaping the future of education, including government, employers, parents, and community organizations. Workforce alignment, they noted, requires active participation from industry, while strong policy and regulatory support are essential for sustainable implementation.

Both institutions acknowledged that such collaboration should have begun earlier, but expressed confidence that the partnership is arriving at the right moment, with the support of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture and Science, and the Strategic Education Alliance.

“This is more than an institutional agreement,” Carmona Baez said. “It is a shared vision for the future of our islands. This is about nation building, opportunity, and ensuring that no student falls through the cracks between vocational and academic systems.”

USM and NIPA said they are proud of the work already completed to bring the partnership to fruition and remain optimistic about its long-term impact. Both institutions believe the agreement will help strengthen human capital, support economic resilience, and unlock the creative and intellectual potential of future generations across St. Maarten and the wider Windward Islands.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/usm-nipa-join-forces-to-bridge-vocational-and-academic-education