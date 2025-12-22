Windward Islands Bank Staff Spread Joy and Impact During Live Love Smile 2025 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Under the banner Live Love Smile 2025, staff of The Windward Islands Bank (WIB) once again stepped outside the walls of banking and into the heart of the community during the weekend of December 5–7. WIB employees united to deliver eight community projects supporting children, seniors, vulnerable youth, and families across St. Maarten.

Live Love Smile is a signature initiative of the MCB Group, marking its 20th anniversary in 2025. What began two decades ago as a holiday season effort has grown into a sustained expression of partnership across the Dutch Caribbean. WIB carried that legacy forward in St. Maarten with projects centered on compassion, inclusion, and connection.

“This initiative is more than a moment of giving, it’s about showing up for our community with heart,” said Mrs. Daisy Tyrol-Carolus, Country Manager of WIB. “From painting murals to planting herbs, every project reflects the values of compassion, partnership, and progress that define who we are as a bank.”

Project Highlights

Brighten the FutureWIB volunteers revitalized the student hangout area at Sint Maarten Academy Business Vocational School with bold, uniform-inspired colors and a newLive Love Smile mural, creating a welcoming space for more than 200 students.

Growing TogetherAt the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation, seniors and WIB staff participated in a mini gardening activity by decorating pots and planting herbs, supported by festive steel pan music.

Healthy Habits, Happy KidsA total of 67 students at Sister Borgia Primary School joined a “Build Your Own Parfait” breakfast activity, where WIB staff promoted healthy eating through interactive nutrition lessons.

Family Fun Day for SeniorsWIB organized a celebration for seniors living with dementia and Alzheimer’s, featuring music, games, lunch, and educational talks for residents and caregivers.

Blessing BagsWIB teams packed and distributed “Blessing Bags” with daily essentials and comfort items to residents of Guided Living Home, Dr. J Foundation, and underserved individuals in targeted communities.

A Magical Christmas for Foundation Judicial & Institutional ServicesWIB hosted a Santa party for 75 foster care children, including games, treats, and gifts delivered by Santa Claus.

Lighting Up Simpson BayWIB staff and community members decorated Simpson Bay with solar-powered Christmas lights and reusable decorations, promoting holiday cheer alongside environmental awareness.

Dream Builders at UJIMA HomeVolunteers supported vulnerable youth through yard clean-up, spouting repairs, and a vision board workshop designed to encourage goal-setting and positive planning.

