Ongoing Police Controls Focus On Road Safety, Illegal Narcotics And Weapons



PHILIPSBURG – The Police Force of Sint-Maarten (KPSM) continues to conduct island-wide controls focused on road safety and the detection of illegal activities involving drugs and weapons.

Last week, KPSM officers carried out several targeted traffic controls at various locations across the island. These controls led to the issuance of multiple fines for a range of traffic violations, including lack of documentation, reckless driving, and failure to wear seat belts or helmets.

In addition to traffic infractions, officers have also encountered a concerning trend in recent months. Several drivers were found to be in possession of falsified local driver’s licenses during these routine checks. The Police Force of Sint-Maarten strongly warns the public against the use or possession of any fraudulent documents. Persons found in violation will face criminal charges.

KPSM remains committed to ensuring public safety and upholding the law, and urges all residents and visitors to cooperate during traffic stops and controls. These efforts are part of our broader initiative to maintain order and safeguard the community.

Source: Press Release