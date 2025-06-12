Police Request Assistance in Tracing Two Missing Brothers

PHILIPSBURG – The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two brothers who recently traveled from Antigua to Sint Maarten.

The brothers, identified as Brabely Anthonio Esteves -Vasquez and Francisco Antonio Esteves -Vasquez arrived safely on Sint Maarten a few days ago. However, based on information received from family members, it is believed that they have since left the island under circumstances that remain unclear. The brothers have not contacted their family since their departure, raising concern for their well-being. Both brothers are nationals of Antigua & Barbuda

KPSM urges anyone who may have seen or spoken with the brothers, or who may have any information about their movements or whereabouts, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philipsburg Police Station at +1 (721) 542-2222 or call the anonymous tip line at 9300.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten appreciates the public’s cooperation in this matter.

Source: Press Release