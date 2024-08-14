Salomon to GEBE Troy Washington: No More Excuses, Go Solar!

Letter to the Editor: An Open Letter to Troy Washington: No More Excuses – Go Solar!

Dear Mr. Washington,

On June 7th, during the GEBE candid conversation with the community, you assured the public that the Energynautics report would be ready within one to two weeks. Today is August 14th, and we have yet to see or hear anything about this critical report. Yesterday in a radio interview you once again mentioned that the report is one to two weeks out. The saying fool me once. . . -comes to mind. Instead of complaining about being strung along however, I’ve decided to take another route. Below you’ll find the vacancy for a Renewable Energy Manager to help GEBE transition into the 4th industrial revolution.

Renewable Energy Manager. As little to no tangible action (no more reports please) has been taken thus far this role seems crucial for leading NV GEBE into a future where renewable energy is no longer just a talking point, but something we are all actively benefiting from.

Lead Renewable Energy Initiatives : Spearhead the development and implementation of renewable energy projects, ensuring alignment with global best practices and local needs. Request Grants and Funding : Actively seek out grants and funding opportunities from international organizations, kingdom partners, and private entities to finance renewable energy initiatives. Devise New Business Models for NV GEBE : Innovate and develop new business models such as: Lease-to-Own Solar Programs : Allowing customers to install solar panels and pay for them over time. Usage and Maintenance Contracts : Offering comprehensive services including maintenance and hurricane protection. Insurance Packages : Providing coverage for renewable energy systems, ensuring long-term sustainability and security for customers. Facilitate Staff Training : Ensure that NV GEBE staff are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills in renewable energy and smart grid technologies through continuous training and development programs. Assist in Smart Grid Transition : Support and lead the transition towards a smart grid system, integrating renewable energy sources seamlessly with traditional power systems to enhance efficiency and reliability.

Job Description:

The Renewable Energy Manager should possess the following key skills:

Project Management: Lead and oversee renewable energy projects from conception to completion, ensuring they are delivered on time and within budget. Renewable Energy Expertise: Have in-depth knowledge of renewable energy technologies and their application within the energy sector. Grant Acquisition: Demonstrate proficiency in writing proposals and securing funding from various sources to finance renewable energy initiatives. Business Development & Strategic Planning: Innovate new business models and strategically align projects with NV GEBE’s long-term goals. Staff Training & Development: Design and implement training programs to equip staff with the latest skills in renewable energy and smart grid technologies. Financial Acumen & Problem-Solving: Manage financial resources effectively and possess strong problem-solving abilities to navigate project challenges.

Execution over Excuses

On several occasions you have now indicated that GEBE is working on solar with very little to show for it. Time to put action to those words. Create this role or one very similar to it and let’s get the ball rolling. With a focused approach excuses such as “we don’t have the finances for it”, or “solar will cannibalize our business” can be addressed in a proactive manner. This way win-win-win situations can be created, as opposed to the alternative which is people independently installing solar leaving GEBE in the dark (figuratively and literally).

Needless to say, I am willing to set the right example and put action to my own words. I will continue advocating and executing on Solar in whatever capacity that I can to help serve the people of Sint Maarten.

First slowly, then surely!

Sincerely,

David Salomon