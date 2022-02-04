Weather update for Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 | FAXINFO

DATE ISSUED: Fri day, February 04, 2022 @ 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday evening (18:00 LST) February 05, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

Tonight: Cloudy to overcast and breezy with scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Saturday morning through evening: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 22°C / 72°F

Sunset Today: 6:08 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:43 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Tonight through Saturday evening: Northeasterly to east northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible in or near showers.

SYNOPSIS:

A frontal boundary will account for cloudiness, showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms as it moves through the region during this forecast period. Some of these showers may be heavy, therefore, residents and users of areas prone to flooding are advised to be vigilant.

Seas are expected to peak at 10 feet due to increasing winds and northerly swells. Consequently, a small craft advisory remains in effect. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution, especially along the northern and eastern shores.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 10 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday evening: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

The next weather forecast will be issued Saturday at 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC).

For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/02/04/weather-update-for-fri-feb-4-2022/

