COLE BAY, Sint Maarten — Police spokesman Inspector Josepha has confirm that on March 29 around 1:00 am a young man lost his life after losing control of his vehicle on Union Road.

The young man was driving a white Kia Rio with the plate number M-8736 and he end up slamming into a wall in the vicinity of Teddy Bear Day Care in Cole bay.

