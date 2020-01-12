FAA Investigates Close Call Between Delta Planes at JFK Airport | 721 NEWS

721news

An air traffic controller jumped into action to stop two Delta planes from a possible collision at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Delta Flight 253, bound for Bogota, Colombia, was preparing to takeoff on Runway 22 at the same time Delta Flight 300 crossed the runway after landing at the airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The FAA said the close call unfolded around 6:30 p.m. Friday evening.

The planes were approximately 6,400 feet apart from each other when Delta Flight 300 crossed the runway, the FAA said.

The FAA said an air traffic controller stopped Flight 253’s takeoff and directed the aircraft to taxi off the runway.

Delta Flight 300 had just landed from Sint Maarten. After the air traffic controller intervened, Flight 300 continued on to its gate where the passengers deplaned as normal, the FAA said.

The FAA said Flight 253 departed from JFK Airport a short time later.

“We are currently investigating details of our JFK flight movements from Jan. 10,” Delta said in a statement Saturday night.

