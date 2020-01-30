Island Gems adds colour to St. Martin’s Home with tablecloths   | 721 NEWS

721news

ST. JOHN’S ESTATE, St. Maarten – A beautiful surroundings can lift spirits and boost one’s mood and this is what a donation to the St. Martin’s Home made by the all-women Island Gems Charity Foundation sought to do. The donation comprised several tablecloths and table runners.

The home for the country’s senior citizens, operated by the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation WYCCF, celebrates many occasions covering those on the official calendar of events to birthdays and other special moments. This is the second such donation to WYCCF by Island Gems in recent years. The home received 36 tablecloths in 2014 and this recent gesture was to replace some those from some six years ago.

The staff of WYCCF were happy to receive the donation as were clients of the home. “Tablecloths may seem a small thing. But, to someone who is not in their own home, a simple thing as a clean and fresh tablecloth can make so much of a difference,” said Island Gems President Alita Singh. She and several fellow Gems Milva Hoeve, Vera Cupen-Steele, Ludmilla de Weever, Asha Stevens, Jody Rosen and Lisa Marshall visited the home to deliver the tablecloths and to tour the facilities.

The Island Gems has a longstanding relationship with the WYCCF. The group has donated various items to WYCCF several times thanks to funds raised at the Island Gems annual costume gala dinner.

The 2020 gala is set for Saturday, April 4, at Emilio’s restaurant. This year’s theme is “Circus, Circus.” Attendees are encouraged to consider their costumes and get ready for a fun evening under the “big top!” Tickets for the gala are already available from Island Gems members and cost US $125 per person.

Island Gems continues to work as a funding alternative for organisations and foundations carrying out social, educational and community projects. The group supports projects with lasting effects from the money raised at its one fundraising event.

Island Gems, the island oldest charity, is the only funding group that supports project on both sides of the island.

