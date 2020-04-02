NV. GEBE IMPORTANT NOTICE FOR PAYMENTS !!!!!!! | 721 NEWS

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — In light of the new developments with regards to the COVID19 virus we hereby inform you that our Main Office in Philipsburg is closed to the public until further notice. Even though our doors are closed for walk ins we remain committed to you.

We encourage you to stay up to date with your account during this time to avoid a backlog of bills. As mentioned in an earlier press release NV GEBE have decided to offer a relief during this time. NV GEBE will grant for the next 6 months starting April 1, 2020 a fixed fuel clause of NAF0.18 per KWh.

Please follow the below on ways to assist with paying your bills during our closure.

Payment online: Log on to www.nvgebe.com and register for MyAccount where you will have access to your bills at any time and also pay your bills online.

Payment via Bank: All you need is your contract account number and you can walk into any bank and keep your account up to date. See our banking information below:

Windward Island Bank, Philipsburg St. Maarten, NV GEBE 407302-11 (USD), 407302-09 (ANG), SWIFT code: WISBSXSM

Royal Bank of Canada, Philipsburg St. Maarten, NV GEBE 8200000403849427 (USD), 8200000005430637 (ANG), SWIFT code: RBTTSXSM

First Caribbean Bank, Philipsburg St. Maarten, NV GEBE 10035261 (USD), 10032598 (ANG), SWIFT code: FCIBSXSM

Banco De Caribe, Philipsburg St. Maarten, NV GEBE 500159-02 (USD), 500159-01 (ANG), SWIFT code BDCCSXSM

Republic Bank, Philipsburg St. Maarten, NV GEBE 1001410 (USD), 1001409 (ANG), SWIFT code: NOSCSXSM

Customer Care: Our Customer Care team remains committed and we are available to you during this closure. We can be reached on the following

Live Chat Agent: www.nvgebe.com 24hours availability

Dispatch Center: 5461100 / 588 3117 from 7:00AM to 3:00PM

Emergency 5461160 from 3:00PM until

Facebook Support: www.facebok.com/nvgebe

Email contact: customercare@nvgebe.com; — billing@nvgebe.com; —collection@nvgebe.com

IMPORTANT TO NOTE:

NV GEBE hereby informs the general public that there will be NO READING OF METERS for the month of April due to the COVID19. Reading of water and electricity meters will take place in May and you will be receiving a JOINT BILL in May.

This bill will consist of April and May’s reading. We are still accepting payments via check which can be dropped off at our check box and also via online banking.

Thank you for your trust and cooperation. We will continue to update you on our operations and any other developments.

#NVGEBE — #ThePowerToServe

Source: 721 News https://www.721news.com/top-story/nv-gebe-important-notice-for-payments/