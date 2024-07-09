2024 legislative results of the second round in overseas constituencies | FAXINFO

Guadeloupe

C1: Olivier Serva (DVG), outgoing LIOT deputy, re-elected with 77,6%, beating the NFP candidate

C2: Christian Baptiste (NFP), outgoing PS deputy, re-elected with 72,4%, beating the RN candidate

C3: Max Mathiasin (DV), outgoing LIOT deputy, re-elected with 69,1%, beating the RN candidate

C4: Elie Califer (NFP), outgoing PS deputy, re-elected with 71% of the votes, beating the DVD candidate

Martinique

C1: Jiovanny Williams (NFP), outgoing GDR deputy, is re-elected with 82% of the votes, beating candidate DVG

C2: Marcellin Nadeau (NFP), outgoing GDR deputy, is re-elected with 65,7% of the votes, beating candidate DVD

C3: Béatrice Bellay (1st federal PS) is elected with 54,5% of the votes, beating the outgoing PPM-PS deputy invested by the NFP

C4: Jean-Philippe Nilor (NFP), outgoing LFI deputy, is re-elected with 86,6%, beating the RN candidate

Guyana

C1: Jean-Victor Castor (regionalist), outgoing GDR deputy, is re-elected with 76,1% of the votes, beating

C2: Davy Rimane (DVG), outgoing GDR deputy, alone in the running is re-elected

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Stéphane Lenormand (DVD), outgoing LIOT deputy, is re-elected with 61% of the votes, beating the PS candidate

French Polynesia

C1: Moerani Frebault, outgoing deputy and autonomist candidate, elected in the 1st round

C2: Nicole Sanquer (autonomist) is elected with 55,77% of the votes, beating outgoing deputy Steve Chailloux

C3: Mereana Reid-Arbelot (independentist), outgoing MP, is re-elected with 50,87% of the votes, beating the autonomist candidate Pascale Haiti-Flosse

New Caledonia

C1: Nicolas Metzdorf (LR), outgoing MP, is re-elected with 52,41% of the vote, defeating independentist Omayra Naisseline

C2: Emmanuel Tjibaou (independenceist) is elected with 57,01% of the votes, beating loyalist Alcide Ponga

Mayotte

C1: Estelle Youssouffa elected in the 1st round

C2: Anchya Bamana (RN) is elected with 54,3% of the votes, beating the outgoing deputy LR Mansour Kamardine

Réunion

C1: Philippe Naillet (NFP) is re-elected with 66% of the votes

C2: Karine Lebon (NFP) is re-elected with 67,4% of the votes

C3: Joseph Rivière (RN) is elected with 51% beating the candidate of the New Popular Front Alexis Chaussalet

C4: Emeline K/Bidi is re-elected with 61% of the votes

C5: Jean-Hugues Ratenon (Popular Front), outgoing deputy, is re-elected with 53,8% of the votes beating Joan Doro (RN)

C6: Frédéric Maillot (NFP) is re-elected with 59,1% of the votes

C7: Perceval Gaillard (NFP) is re-elected with 57% of the votes

