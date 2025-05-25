2025 Aurora Invitational Golf Tournament | FAXINFO

The 2025 Aurora Invitational Golf Tournament will be held from June 5th to 7th on the magnificent Anguilla International Golf Course.

This prestigious tournament will be an exceptional event for golfers of all levels in the region, with attractive prizes in a competitive and friendly atmosphere.

TOURNAMENT FORMAT

The tournament will take place over two days and will feature individual strokeplay. Participants will be divided into three categories: men, women, and seniors (2 years and older).

EVENT CALENDAR

– Thursday June 5 : Practice round all day, with tee times available throughout the day. A par 3 contest will also be held at Avalon Links from 17 p.m. to 18:30 p.m.

Opening ceremony and cocktail reception.

– Friday June 6 : First round with staggered departures from 7:30 a.m.

– Saturday June 7 : Second round with staggered departures from 7:30 a.m.

A lunch buffet will be served at the awards ceremony.

Participation fee

– Aurora Golf Members: $235

– Non-members: $435

Registration fees include:

– Three 18-hole courses (1 practice round and 2 competition rounds)

– Golf cart every day

– Gift on departure

– Lunch buffet after the 2ndth tour

– Welcome ceremony for 2 people

PRICE.

Prizes will be awarded in each division (men, women and seniors) as follows:

Prices for the winners in gross:

– 1st: Trophy + 2 18-hole green fees with cart + a voucher for the Proshop

– 2nd: 1 18-hole green fee with cart + a voucher for the Proshop

– 3nd: 1 18-hole green fee with cart + a voucher for the Proshop

Net prizes for winners:

– 1st: 2 green fees 18 holes with cart + a voucher for the Proshop

– 2nd: 1 18-hole green fee with cart + a voucher for the Proshop

– 3nd: 1 18-hole green fee with cart + a voucher for the Proshop

Draw

All participants will also be entered into 2 scorecard drawings to win a two-night stay in Aurora.

A “special tournament” accommodation rate will be applied to participants who wish to sleep in Aurora.

Book

To register, you will need to send an email to golf@auroraanguilla.com as soon as possible.

A magnificent golfing event at the beginning of June that hardcore competitors will certainly not miss.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tournoi-de-golf-aurora-invitational-2025/