A magical Christmas for the children of the hospital | FAXINFO

On Wednesday, December 11, the magic of Christmas invaded the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital Center, where more than 80 children experienced an enchanted afternoon thanks to the “Children's Christmas” of the pediatric association Lil' Hope and the dedicated teams of the neonatology, pediatrics, maternity departments and the Medical-Psychological Center (CMP).

The event offered a unique moment for children and their families: Christmas carols, a festive photo booth, fun games, and of course, the distribution of gifts by Santa Claus himself. The gifts were generously donated by many local sponsors as well as the Handynamique association. The meeting with Santa Claus and the presents brightened the day of 28 premature babies, 31 young patients in the pediatric department, 11 infants in the maternity ward, and 14 children followed at the CMP. For those who could not be present, gifts were carefully set aside, ensuring that each hospitalized child received their share of magic, including on Christmas Day. This celebration symbolizes the spirit of solidarity and generosity, rewarded by the smiles of the children, the most beautiful of gifts in this season of joy. A huge congratulations to the Lil'Hope association and thank you to all the partners and volunteers for their contribution to this unforgettable moment. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/un-noel-feerique-pour-les-enfants-de-lhopital/