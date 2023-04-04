A new road safety awareness day organized for the benefit of the Terminale classes of Lycée Daniella Jeffry | FAXINFO

The Road Safety Association SXM, in partnership with the Judicial Protection of Youth, organized on Thursday March 30 a road safety awareness day for the benefit of the senior classes of Daniella Jeffry high school.

Thanks to the financing of the Policy of the City State / Community of Saint-Martin, 123 young people mainly from neighborhoods classified in City Policy were able to take advantage of the workshops set up. Given the still too high number of bodily and fatal accidents involving two-wheelers, the entire system had the sole objective of preventing bad road behaviour.

The last dramatic accident causing the death of a young person and the hospitalization of the passenger, strongly made the participants in this demonstration reflect.

The high school students were able to go through five workshops, the highway code for two-wheelers, the fight against addictions, a two-wheeler simulator, preparation for the ASSR2 exam and a 50 cm3 road course.

“We decided this year to add a preparation workshop for the ASSR2 exam and the highway code, given the difficulties observed during the passage of the real exam, with only 16% success in the highway code in 2022” , points out a member of the SXM Road Safety Association.

Please note that an upcoming Road Danger Awareness Day will take place on Thursday April 20 at the Mont des Accords college. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/une-nouvelle-journee-de-sensibilisation-a-la-securite-routiere-organisee-au-profit-des-classes-de-terminale-du-lycee-daniella-jeffry/