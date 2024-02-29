AGRICULTURE SHOW: The anthem “O sweet Saint-Martin’s Land” rang out at the Exhibition Center | FAXINFO

This Monday, February 26, a moment full of pride lit up the International Agricultural Show in Paris as the Saint-Martin anthem rang out in the aisles, symbolizing the inauguration of the stand dedicated to our territory.

In the presence, in particular, of the Senator, Annick Petrus, elected officials of the Community, Valérie Fonrose and Arnel Daniel, representatives of the Community and Egea and the President of the Tourist Office, Valérie Damaseau, we witnessed a common commitment to the development and flourishing of our agricultural sector. “This moment represents the beginning of a new era for our agriculture, where we will work hand in hand to promote innovation, sustainability and diversification,” underlined the president of the CCISM, Angèle Dormoy before adding “We let's all look in the same direction with a common goal: to make our land prosper. »

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/salon-de-lagriculture-lhymne-o-sweet-saint-martins-land-a-retenti-au-parc-des-expositions/