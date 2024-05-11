ANNIVERSARY: Cadisco celebrates its 26th anniversary! | FAXINFO

Cadisco, a family business established in Saint-Martin since 1998, is celebrating its 26th anniversary on May 17.

To mark the occasion, Cadisco is organizing a major competition from May 6 to 24, 2024, offering one lucky customer a year of free fuel.

26 years of proximity and quality

Since its creation, Cadisco has established itself as a key player in the distribution of fuels and food products. With its 4 land service stations, 2 marine stations, fuel delivery and 4 local supermarkets (Cadismarket) spread throughout the country, Cadisco offers its customers an experience of proximity and impeccable quality.

A competition to reward loyalty

To thank its customers for their loyalty, Cadisco is organizing a major competition from May 6 to 24, 2024. To participate, simply fill up with gas or make purchases in one of the Cadisco or Cadismarket stores during the competition period. Each purchase or fill-up of gasoline entitles you to a participation. The draw will take place on May 24, 2024 and the winner will be announced on Cadisco's social networks.

Cadisco: ever closer to its customers

With its 26 years of experience, Cadisco asserts itself as a dynamic and innovative company, always listening to its customers. The company is committed to offering quality products and services, while guaranteeing competitive prices.

Cadisco is the assurance of a unique and satisfying customer experience.

