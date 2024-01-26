Anse des Sables: the annoying fence is removed | FAXINFO

This Wednesday, January 24, the president of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, Louis Mussington, once again visited the beach of Anse des Sables regarding a fence blocking access to the seaside. The latter has now been removed.

The beach of Anse des Sables, located on a private plot bordering the Public Maritime Domain (DPM), had been at the heart of concerns for a week, when two fences had been erected around this beach, obstructing the pedestrian passage along the littoral. The first temporary fence was installed to secure the work carried out at the Beach Hotel, while the second was erected on the private plot of land bordering the DPM. After meeting the co-owners responsible for the installation of the second fence last Tuesday, Louis Mussington went to the site again this Wednesday to remove the fence: “Your alert concerning the installation of fences the beach of Anse des Sables was heard. The beach side fence has been removed! Free access to our beaches is not only a right, but also one of our priorities. We noted violations, including an interference with free movement and the erection of a fence without planning permission. This goes against our commitment to a coastline accessible to all. Prefect Vincent Berton and I took immediate action. We defend everyone’s right to enjoy our beaches.” _VX

To learn more about the measures taken, see this press release: https://bit.ly/3SvDwZc

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/anse-des-sables-la-cloture-qui-fache-est-enlevee/