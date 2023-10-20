ARCHITECTURE DAYS: The discovery of the history of Grand-Case and its traditional houses attracted a large audience | FAXINFO

As part of the 2023 Architecture Days organized by the Ministry of Culture, the Department of Cultural Affairs of the Community organized last Friday October 13 and Saturday October 14, guided tours for schools and the general public to discover of the history of Grand-Case and its traditional houses.

Led by Stéphie Gumbs (Historian), Jeanne Salomé (Architect), Clara Brander (Architect), Ronald Gunot (Architect) and Christophe Hénocq (Archaeologist), these visits aroused the interest of students in CM1C and CM2A classes at the Elie Gibbs elementary school in Grand-Case and also students from the Terminale STI2D class (architecture and construction specialty) from the Lycée Robert Weinum.

The guided tours continued on Saturday October 14 with the general public, still discovering the history of Grand-Case and its traditional architecture.

The five guides, Stéphie Gumbs, Jeanne Salomé, Clara Brander, Ronald Gunot and Christophe Hénocq welcomed 71 participants.

In total, 112 people participated over two days in the 2023 Architecture Days.

The Community warmly thanks the public who came in large numbers to follow these free guided tours to discover the architectural heritage of the island.

A big thank you also to the Association of Architects of Saint-Martin for having contributed to the success of this event, to the director of the primary school Elie Gibs, to the Principal of the high school Robert Weinum and to Angéline Laurence, elected to the council territorial, who welcomed visitors to his family home, allowing them to discover the beauty of the wooden decorations produced by the carpenters of the last century.

See you next year for new discoveries around the Saint-Martin Architecture Days!

