ASSOCIATION: From the world and magic to the children’s storytelling evening | FAXINFO

The Coffee and Soda Biscuits (CSB) association, created by Sabrina Charville, organized a children's storytelling evening with select partners on Saturday, October 12 at the Amuseum Naturalis in Quartier d'Orléans. More than eighty people, young and old, enjoyed the pleasure of Saint-Martin stories.

During this evening under the stars and around a bonfire, the population of Quartier d'Orléans and the surrounding area came out in force to attend this evening marked by fantasy and imagination. With friends, family or alone, more than 80 people of all generations were captivated by the magic of this CSB “Bonfire” evening, which always manages to bring the community together around the richness of Saint-Martin culture. Joselyne Arnell, who will soon release her next book “Anansi the Spider”, and Garfield “Papa Umpo” Young captivated the audience with incredible stories, tinged with humor and lovely messages of humanity. In a warm and caring atmosphere, the children present had a great time actively participating in the story, and the adults did not hide their pleasure either. As Papa Umpo so aptly reminded us: “a story is only good if it is told”. Congratulations to the Coffee and Soda Biscuits association for this magnificent evening of stories in the exceptional setting of the Amuseum Naturalis run by another well-known local association, the Fruits de Mer. Won over, the public is already asking for another edition… and so are we. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-du-monde-et-de-la-magie-a-la-soiree-contes-pour-enfants/