ASSOCIATION: Sunny look back at the 3rd edition of Handysplash | FAXINFO

Closing the Languages, Arts and Culture Festival with your feet in the water and a light heart: this is the challenge taken up by the third edition of Handysplash, organized on Galion beach.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., around fifty children from the ULIS, SESSAD and CMP programs shared a moment of escape and joy, between splashes and sensory discoveries.

Led by the Handynamique association, the initiative mobilized around fifteen volunteers, partner associations, three lifeguards, and AFPS 978 lifeguards to supervise the many activities on offer. Paddleboarding, beach tennis, kayaking, water yoga, surfing initiation, and even aquatic Zumba punctuated the morning, under a welcoming sun and a welcomingly calm sea.

The event was also part of an effort to raise awareness about coastal preservation. A beach cleanup was conducted upon arrival, with a strong message: loving your island also means taking care of it. Throughout the morning, the staff continued this action with discussions about nature and the marine world, planting seeds of ecological awareness in the minds of the participants.

Present to mark this beautiful closing of FLAC, representatives of the DRAJES (Department of Education), the National Education system, and the local authority praised an event that was at once festive, educational, and inclusive. A moment of pure joy, driven by collective energy and renewed commitment. A date has already been set for the next edition of Handyculture, expected in the fall. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-retour-ensoleille-sur-la-3e-edition-de-handysplash/