ASSOCIATIVE LIFE / Volunteer Gala: submit your application to honor your association! | FAXINFO

This year, the Saint-Martin Community is proposing to honor volunteers and associations active in the field, on December 8, during the 2023 Volunteer Gala.

Associations wishing to promote their volunteers can already submit their application (2 people per association), via the QR Code attached to the poster.

As places at the Gala are limited, a commission will establish the final list of volunteers selected for the 2023 edition. Registrations are open until Monday November 27, 2023 at noon (12:00 p.m.). Register quickly!

Through this great event, the Community and its elected officials, Dominique Louisy, vice-president in charge of Human Development and Citizenship, and Martine Beldor, in charge of community life, wish to honor the numerous volunteers and associations whose field work is remarkable.

