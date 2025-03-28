AUTOMOBILE / Ecological transition: A new ecotax for polluting vehicles | FAXINFO

An ecotax on registrations will come into effect in Saint-Martin on 1st July 2025. Adopted as part of the Community's environmental efforts, this tax aims to reduce polluting emissions, to promote cleaner mobility on the island and strengthen local revenues to finance ecological projects and the maintenance of road infrastructure.

Currently, the cost of registration certificates is based solely on the taxable horsepower of vehicles, the scale of which has never been modified since its introduction in 2015. With theenvironmental tax, a progressive scale will be applied depending on the CO2 emissions, up to €1000 for the most polluting models. The price of the tax horse goes from 36 to €50 and is reduced to 25€ for motorcycles. Some exemptions are planned, particularly for vehicles adapted for people with disabilities.

This measure is expected to generate €1,4 million in revenue in 2025 and €1,9 million in 2026, thus doubling revenue from registrations.

During the territorial council debates on March 26, opposition was heard. Philippe Philidor criticized the measure, believing it would penalize citizens without guaranteeing a significant environmental impact. Daniel Gibbs also expressed reservations, calling for the prioritization of renewable energy and local electricity production. Despite the protests, the deliberation has been adopted with 13 votes for, 4 against and 2 abstentions. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/automobile-transition-ecologique-une-nouvelle-ecotaxe-pour-les-vehicules-polluants/