BACK TO SCHOOL: Registration for school catering and extracurricular activities from July 10 | FAXINFO

The CTOS informs parents of students of the opening of registrations for school catering and extracurricular activities for the 2023/2024 school year, from July 10 to August 31, 2023.

Registration forms are available at the Registration Office of the Caisse Territoriale des Œuvres Scolaires (CTOS), from June 26, 2023.

For any other information, please contact the Service Manager at 0590.27.94.95 or the Registration Office at 0590.27.94.98.

SECTOR n°1: Date: from July 10 to July 25, 2023

Elementary: Elie GIBS – Marie Antoinette RICHARDS – Kindergarten: Ghislaine Rogers

Middle School SOUALIGA- High school Robert WEINUM

SECTOR n°2: Date: from July 27 to August 08, 2023

Elementary: Omer ARRONDELL – Clair Saint-MAXIMIN

Kindergarten: Jean ANSELME – Elian CLARKE Middle School Moho Engraved Rock

SECTOR n°3: Date: from August 10 to August 24, 2023

Elementary: Emile CHOISY – Hervé WILLIAMS Marie-Amélie LEYDET – Aline HANSON – Kindergarten: Siméone TROTT – Evelina HALLEY – Jérôme BEAUPERE

Middle School Mount of ACCORDS – High school Daniella JEFFREY

From August 26, 2023: All sectors: SECTOR 1 – SECTOR 2 – SECTOR 3

We remind parents that no re-registration will be taken into account without the regularization of outstanding payments for the year 2022/2023.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/rentree-scolaire-inscriptions-a-la-restauration-scolaire-et-aux-activites-periscolaires-a-partir-du-10-juillet/