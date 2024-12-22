BEACH TENNIS / French Team: Amélie Thiant wins bronze at the world championships | FAXINFO

The excellent Amélie Thiant shone at the U18 Beach Tennis World Championships, held in São Paulo, Brazil, from December 10 to 15. With her teammates from the French junior team, she won a beautiful bronze medal, confirming her talent and her place among the elite.

In a format inspired by the Davis Cup, the French team faced 11 nations. After a solid group stage, where they won against Chile and Aruba, France only lost to Brazil, the defending champion. In the quarter-finals, the young French team dominated Ecuador before losing to Italy in the semi-finals, in a match that went down to the mixed match. Selected by Rodolphe Boyeldieu and Jérôme Maillot and determined as ever, Amélie Thiant, Enola Hochdoerffer, Jade Guindé, Louis Bepoldin, Louis Peinado Girard and Paul Naboudet then beat Venezuela in the small final, winning two super tie-breaks to clinch third place. The French pro team, meanwhile, took 5th place against Puerto Rico. Well done everyone! _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/beach-tennis-equipe-de-france-amelie-thiant-decroche-le-bronze-aux-championnats-du-monde/