BEAUPERTHUY SUCCESSION: The auction canceled | FAXINFO

Scheduled for this Monday, May 13 at 15 p.m. in Guadeloupe, the auction of the three plots located in Quartier d'Orléans and concerning the Beauperthuy estate was withdrawn at the last minute.

By mutual agreement between the judicial administrator and the lawyer representing the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, the auction was suspended with a view to resuming negotiations between the two parties in order to find a financial agreement so that the Collectivity can acquire plots AW 141, 142 and 142 of the Beauperthuy estate.

Pending the estimate of the price of the said plots by France Domaine, the Collectivity of Saint-Martin is not yet in a position to propose a concrete offer. A letter from the COM was, however, sent to the judicial administrator in charge of the file with the aim of reaffirming its desire to acquire the land. Questioned about this file last Monday, the prefect Vincent Berton, who himself met the judicial administrator on April 30 in Paris, assured to continue his mission as mediator so that the amicable negotiations could succeed. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/succession-beauperthuy-la-vente-aux-encheres-annulee/