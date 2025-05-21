BOXING: David Rioual wins with authority in Carcassonne | FAXINFO

On a trip to Carcassonne on May 17th for the Nuit des Étoiles, an evening dedicated to amateur boxing, young Saint-Martin boxer David Rioual scored a clear and controlled victory. Facing a more experienced opponent, engaged in his 14th fight, Rioual was fighting his 11th amateur bout.

From the very first exchanges, he imposed his rhythm and controlled the attacks of a boxer with an offensive and hard-hitting style. Thanks to a well-established defense and precise counterattacks, he dominated all three rounds with composure and confidence. A successful performance that testifies to his rise to prominence in the amateur ranks.

“I am still proud to represent my native island, my Saint-Martin roots,” he said emotionally after the fight, his gloves still tight and his eyes fixed on the next challenges.

This latest victory confirms the consistency of his progression. Driven by demanding work and constant motivation, David Rioual continues his journey with determination, determined to climb the steps to the top level one by one. _Vx

