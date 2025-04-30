BOXING IN A NOSE: David Rioual wins his fight in Béziers | FAXINFO

In a preview of several professional fights organized by the Marcel Cerdan Boxing Club in Béziers last Saturday, David Rioual faced a rather tough left-handed opponent.

In front of an excited crowd, David displayed his technique to finally win on points in a 3-round fight.

A new victory in the junior 62.5 kg category and a great experience for our young man from Saint-Martin who is progressing regularly.

Go David!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/clin-doeil-boxe-david-rioual-remporte-son-combat-a-beziers/