BOXING: Resumption of English Boxing training in Quartier d’Orléans | FAXINFO

The Orléans Boxing Club SXM will be able to welcome its members from November 13 in the Semsamar hall in Quartier d'Orléans.

Since 2016, the Orléans Boxing Club SXM has been practicing English boxing outdoors, in a parking lot, while waiting for access to an indoor training room. "Following our meeting with Patricia Hodge-Piper, we are pleased to announce the resumption of English boxing training in Quartier d'Orléans," emphasizes Leonardo Incardona, president of the club.

The sessions will now take place in the new Semsamar room, located in Quartier d'Orléans, every Wednesday and Friday from 18 p.m. to 19:30 p.m., starting next Wednesday, November 13.

"We hope to see many of you for this new stage of our club," concludes Leonardo Incarnado. _AF

