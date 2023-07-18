Brevet des Colleges: a success rate of 69,6% recorded in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

The success rate in Saint-Martin at the end of the Diplôme National du Brevet (DNB) exams, formerly called Brevet des Colleges, stands at 69,6%, i.e. +0,2 points above the success rate of the 2022 session but – 17,3 points below the academic success rate for the 2023 session.

Among the 352 admitted, 184 obtained a mention, i.e. 52,3% of those admitted (+8,1 points compared to 2022): 12,2% the mention “very good”, 15,3% the mention “good” and 24,7% the mention “fairly well”.

“General” series

The pass rate at the end of the tests is 71,1%, i.e. -0,6 points below the pass rate for the 2022 session and below -17,4 points the academic pass rate for the 2023 session. Among the 308 admitted in the “General” series, 177 obtained a mention, i.e. 57,5% of those admitted (+10,4 points compared to 2022): 24,3% the mention “very good”, 15,3 .24,7% the mention “good” and XNUMX% the mention “quite well”.

“Professional” series

The success rate at the end of the tests is 60,3%, i.e. +4,9 points above the success rate for the 2022 session and below -12,5 points of the academic success rate for the 2023 session. Among the 44 admitted, 7 obtained a mention, i.e. 15,9% of those admitted (-6 points compared to 2022): 6,8% the mention "good" and 9,1% the mention "fairly good" ". _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/brevet-des-colleges-un-taux-de-reussite-de-696-enregistre-a-saint-martin/