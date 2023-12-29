CALL FOR PROJECTS / National Memorial to the Victims of Slavery in the Jardins du Trocadéro: applications are open | FAXINFO

Philippe Vigier, Minister Delegate for Overseas Territories, and Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris, are jointly launching the call for project management applications for the realization of the National Memorial to the Victims of Slavery project.

On April 27, 2018, on the occasion of the 170th anniversary of the signing of the decree to abolish slavery in the French colonies, the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron has committed to having a memorial erected in Paris to pay tribute to the victims of slavery. On September 20, the steering committee, co-chaired by Philippe Vigier and the president of the Slavery and Reconciliation Foundation, Serge Romana, confirmed the fact that the Trocadéro gardens will host this memorial. This highly symbolic place, witness to the proclamation of the Declaration of Human Rights in 1948, will be made available to the project by the City of Paris. At the heart of this exceptional site will be inscribed the names of 224.000 men and women who lived in slavery in Guadeloupe, Guyana, Reunion and Martinique until its abolition decreed on April 27, 1848 by the provisional government of the Republic. If the heart of the project concerns overseas territories, the narrative proposed in the memorial will also have a universalist aim. It will be a question of recalling the role of the French abolitionist forces and the resistance capacities of the men and women who were affected by this part of our History. The call for applications is open to landscapers, architects and scenographers, invited to propose garden projects honoring the “new free”, out of respect for those who have been relegated to oblivion for too long. This call is a solemn invitation to participate in building a lasting legacy that transcends generations. The Trocadéro gardens are preparing to become the emblematic place where a memorable page of our past will be written. This national memorial is a strong act of reconciliation which should make it possible to bring together and consolidate living together within French society as a whole, while sending a message of hope and tolerance to the world. Submission of applications will close on January 30, 2024. _VX

Information for applying: https://t.ly/vRYCW

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/appel-a-projets-memorial-national-des-victimes-de-lesclavage-aux-jardins-du-trocadero-les-candidatures-sont-ouvertes/