CARNIVAL 2026: Music, creativity and festive spirit on the program for the pre-events | FAXINFO

The energy of Carnival of Saint-Martin 2026 officially arrives on the island from this weekend. The Saint-Martin Carnival Festivities Association (FCDSM) kicks off the season in Grand-Case with a series of pre-events intended to revive the festive and cultural spirit that characterizes this iconic tradition.



The first festivities begin this Saturday, January 17th at 19pm, at Tropic’s Beach Bar and Restaurant, with the Barventure karaoke competition, hosted by Deej Tamon & DJ Siw’Roo. Participants from all over the island will take to the stage for a competition focused on fun and camaraderie. Between vocal performances, stage energy, and a high-voltage atmosphere, this event aims to set the tone for a carnival decidedly dynamic.

The celebration will continue on Sunday, January 18th with the highly anticipated Drum Parade from 16h to 18h. Placed under the theme “Creative T-shirt”This parade will showcase carnival-style customization, blending visual creativity with traditional rhythms. powerful drumbeats will resonate in the streets of Grand-Case, starting from the parking lot on Rue des Écoles. The procession will take Rue des Lambis and Boulevard Bertin Maurice Leonel to the post office parking lot, before ending at the Grand-Case public parking lot, returning via the boulevard.

These events therefore mark the gradual launch of the 2026 Saint-Martin Carnival, by establishing a a festive build-up that will lead to the major highlights of the coming weeksResidents and visitors are invited to fully participate in this collective celebration, a reflection of the island’s living heritage. The countdown has now begun.

Info: carnavaldesaintmartin@gmail.com – 06 90 37 55 57

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/carnaval-2026-musique-creativite-et-esprit-festif-au-programme-des-pre-evenements/