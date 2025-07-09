CAUCHEFFER Press Release | FAXINFO

By judgment rendered on July 3 2025 the Instruction Chamber of the Court of Appeal of Basse-Terre ordered the lifting of judicial supervision pronounced against Master Antoine Cauchefer Judicial Commissioner (Bailiff) in the Ministerial Office of Saint-Martin with secondary office in Saint-Barthélemy, President of SELAS CJ ANTILLES holding a Study in Saint-Martin and a Study in Les Abymes (Guadeloupe) and President of SPFPL CJ ANTILLES-GUYANE, with reinstatement in his functions.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/communique-caucheffer/