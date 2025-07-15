CELEBRATION: Graduation ceremony for vocational high school graduates | FAXINFO

On Thursday, July 10, senior students in their CAP and BAC professionnelle (vocational training certificate) programs at the Daniella Jeffry High School celebrated their graduation with the teaching staff and parents. A colorful ceremony, the students' enthusiasm and talent shone through.

The event began around 15 p.m. with a speech by Erick Domichard, head teacher, and Betti Lucien, deputy head teacher, highlighting the efforts made by the students: "There have been successes this year that we are very pleased about, particularly for some students who had a difficult start at the beginning of the year."

Among the 72% success rate for students enrolled in the vocational baccalaureate and the 84% admission rate for those enrolled in the CAP, some stood out: this is particularly the case for the Bac pro Nautical Maintenance, who obtained the coveted diploma with a 94% success rate, thus exceeding the national average. However, the students were reminded that with greater punctuality and attendance, the rate could be significantly higher and that excellence will be the goal next year.

The graduation ceremony lasted two hours, interspersed with musical interludes, with some pieces created and/or performed by students, and concluded with a special awards ceremony for the most deserving students. The CAP and BAC PRO majors were then called onto the stage specially set up for the occasion and congratulated. A moment of relaxation and dancing around a large, convivial buffet then concluded the festivities and allowed everyone to start the summer holidays on the right foot. _THERE

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/celebration-remise-des-diplomes-aux-bacheliers-du-lycee-professionnel/