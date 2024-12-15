CELEBRATION OF SAINT BARBE: Tribute to firefighters and creation of STIS in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

President Louis Mussington and Prefect Vincent Berton visited the fire station last Wednesday to celebrate, in the presence of the General Controller of SDIS Guadeloupe, Félix Anténor-Habazac, Sainte Barbe, protector of firefighters. On this occasion, the President paid tribute to the dedication and bravery of the firefighters, highlighting their essential role within the community.

This official ceremony honored firefighters for their exceptional commitment. Among them, Lieutenant Éric Proteau, Chief Warrant Officer Benoît Poufarin and Corporal Arthur Noël received the Medal of Honor for exceptional service, while several others were distinguished for more than twenty years of service or promoted to higher ranks. The fire station, currently under renovation, is benefiting from an investment of €1,9 million to modernize its infrastructure. This project, led by the Living Environment and Ecological Transition delegation, is divided into two phases: a first focused on energy rehabilitation and a second, planned for 2025, dedicated to the construction of extensions such as a training room and a call center. Furthermore, an agreement between the Community and the SDIS Guadeloupe, submitted to the vote of the territorial council on December 19, will make it possible to prepare the transition to the Territorial Fire and Rescue Service (STIS), which is scheduled to come into service in January 2026. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/celebration-de-la-sainte-barbe-hommage-aux-sapeurs-pompiers-et-creation-du-stis-a-saint-martin/