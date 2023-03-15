Chess: The Saint-Martinois shine in Saint-Barthélemy | FAXINFO

Several chess enthusiasts from Saint-Martin made the trip last weekend as part of the twentieth anniversary of Saint-Barth Échecs, delivering a fine performance on the pearl of the Caribbean.

The tournament started on Saturday with Akil Bryan taking a fine fifth place with 4 out of 7 points and Esteban Théophile taking tenth place with 2 points. The following day, twenty-eight players took part in the Open. Milo Scheeren, a former Saint-Martin resident newly installed in Saint-Barthélemy, represented his origins with dignity by winning the tournament after a suspenseful final against Samuel Minville. Yashwant Vaswani, true to his reputation, once again finished on the podium (third with 5,5 points). Caelin Rohiemon, seventh in the general classification with 4,5 points, takes the 1st female place and wins a magnificent jewel. Steeve Coupillet (16°), Ali Yacine (20°) and Ryan Sang (25°) complete the Saint-Martin team which is not demerit. _Vx

If you are interested in chess, contact 06 90 55 12 14

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/echecs-les-saint-martinois-brillent-a-saint-barthelemy/