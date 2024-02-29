Chess / Tournament at Yellow Sub: Shayne goes wild, Topper on top! | FAXINFO

Always placed, never winning, Shayne Baly rectified the situation on Sunday February 25 by winning the Yellow Sub tournament which was a great success with 32 participants.

After 2 easy games, Shayne beat in turn 7th Éric Didier, 6th Paris Thomas, 3rd Yashwant Vaswani and 2nd Simon Boucher, a newcomer to the group. With 6 points, he was assured of victory and relaxed in the 7th game which he conceded to Sydney Selbonne, thus moving up to 4th place.

The young Paris Thomas wanted to confront adults and therefore gave up the youth tournament. It was a good thing for him because he took a meritorious 6th place with 4 points, losing only to the first 3!

The youth tournament was dominated by Topper Daboul with 6,5 pts out of 7 possible. He conceded a draw in the second and had a difficult 6th game against Lise Simon who had the advantage of a piece for a long time before losing it again.

Thanks to partners Goldfinger, SuperU, Sérigraphix, Le Petit Casino, HomSaga, King Jouet, Malongo, McDonald's, Chez Fernand, Dauphin Telecom, Swing Barth, La Boutique du Tabac and The Caribbean Treasures.

Adult classification:

1. Shayne Baly (Goldfinger Prize) 6

2. Simon Boucher (SuperU Prize) 5,5

3. Yashwant Vaswani (Goldfinger Prize) 5,5

4. Sydney Selbonne 5

5. Sloba Orlic 4,5

Youth ranking:

1 Topper Daboul 6,5

2. Emilio Manca 5,5

3. Yohan Selbonne 5

4. Lise Simon 4,25

5. Liam Paysley 4,22

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/echecs-tournoi-au-yellow-sub-shayne-se-dechaine-topper-au-top/