CHESS: Yashwant Vaswani retains his title of Saint-Martin blitz champion | FAXINFO

Last Sunday, the Hommage Hotel hosted a new edition of the Saint-Martin championship blitz in a friendly and competitive atmosphere. Yashwant Vaswani, member of the SXM Chess Club, brilliantly managed to retain his title by winning his 7 games, thus confirming his status as a key player on the island.

The competition was far from easy, however. Among his opponents, Dutchman Norbert Jansen, recent winner of the 2024 McDonald's tournament, gave him a tough time. The excellent Hungarian Balazs Kovari and the talented Saint-Barth player Samuel Minville also provided strong opposition, particularly in the 7th round, which proved particularly competitive.

In the youth category, a nice surprise came from César Martin-Chico. In his first appearance, he managed to prevail against experienced players, finishing ahead of Raymond Forsyth and Nino Bordas. The latter also had the honor of facing Yashwant Vaswani in the first round.

The podium of this edition sees Norbert Jansen take second place, followed by Balazs Kovari in third position.

The SXM Chess Club thanks its partners who made this event possible: Napa Auto Parts, SuperU, Top1Toys, McDonald's, Malongo, and Boutique du Tabac. _Vx

