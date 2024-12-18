CHRISTMAS MARKET / Howell Center: a timid but promising first edition | FAXINFO

Last Saturday, Howell Center hosted its Christmas market, organized by the Interprofessional Consular Chamber of Saint-Martin (CCISM). This event, under the Spotlight label, aimed to revitalize the commercial area and highlight local products. Although the participation of exhibitors was lower than expected, this first edition nevertheless helped to breathe new life into the area.

Bahia Yacine, CCISM’s communications and marketing officer, said: “Our aim was to rekindle the little flame at Howell Center.” The event allowed visitors to discover original creations, jewelry, local spices, and other artisanal products.

A Christmas elf also hosted the event, handing out sweets and mandarins generously donated by Super U. The magnificent Christmas decorations, funded by the CCISM, brightened up the shopping centre and will remain in place until 2 January. At the same time, the CCISM launched a digital Advent calendar on its social networks, promoting a local product every day. Be Loyal, Buy Local. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/marche-de-noel-howell-center-une-premiere-edition-timide-mais-prometteuse/