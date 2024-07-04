Clean Up Green Up: the major cleaning campaign begins this July 8 | FAXINFO

The Community of Saint-Martin, under the aegis of 2nd VP Bernadette Davis, is launching its annual cleaning campaign from July 8 to August 31, 2024, in preparation for the early and worrying hurricane season.

With the desire to educate the population to break bad habits and to be fully involved in the cleanliness of the territory, the Community continues to be committed to the preservation of the environment and waste management, major issues for the future of Saint-Martin. During the campaign, citizens can place bulky items at the side of the roads from 18 p.m. for collection at 20 p.m.

Fourteen large skips will be made available in the neighborhoods and the Galisbay recycling center will be open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 17 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 14 p.m. Collection of household waste and bulky items will be done 7 days a week compared to 7 days a week for green waste (not on Sundays). If the 6 city recycling bins have been operational since last June with weekly collection, the new sorting terminals for glass and plastic will be permanently installed in September 7. The Community will remove the old abandoned containers and carry out the collection end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) on public property, and on request for the private sector (see information). The gullies will be cleaned, with curettage work beginning the second half of July. The participation of the population is essential for the success of this cleaning campaign and to prepare effectively for the peak of the hurricane season. _Vx

Info: Stratégie-environnement@com-saint-martin.fr – Tel: 0690 222 973 – 0690 755 291 – 0690 886 929

