Collectivity: Louis Mussington at the XNUMXth Antilles-Guyana Regional Cooperation Conference | FAXINFO

President Louis MUSSINGTON traveled to Guadeloupe last week, where he took part in the XVIth Regional Cooperation Conference of the Antilles-Guyana (CCRAG), alongside the presidents, parliamentarians and prefects of the regions and communities of the Antilles basin -Guyana.

It has been three years since the CCRAG took place, due to the health crisis. This 16th edition took place in Guadeloupe, under the high patronage of the Minister Delegate for Overseas Territories, Jean-François Carenco. Among the objectives was the implementation of operational actions within the framework of "reinforced regional integration", desired by the President of the Republic and elected officials from overseas.

The themes addressed, health, the environment, climate issues, youth mobility and the development of air and maritime networks, were the subject of constructive discussions for the future.

President Louis Mussington also met the Deputy Secretary General of CARICOM, Mrs. Donna Forde, in charge of Foreign Affairs within the organization, in the presence of the President of the Territorial Collectivity of Martinique, Serge Letchimy, the President of the Regional Council of Guadeloupe, Ary Chalus and the President of the Single Assembly of Guyana, Gabriel Serville.

CARICOM is a Caribbean organization comprising 15 territories, it exercises influence at the international level in terms of cooperation and development of the Caribbean market.

This meeting made it possible to join together in a perspective of sustainable cooperation, with the aim of understanding the realities of our territories and of committingr actions in line with these.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/collectivite-louis-mussington-a-la-xvieme-conference-de-cooperation-regionale-des-antilles-guyane/